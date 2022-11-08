The play, winner at the Woodbridge Drama Festival in 2015 as well as claiming the Best New Writing award at the Greater Manchester Fringe in the same year, is being staged at Dean Clough’s Viaduct Theatre from Thursday, November 17 to Saturday, November 19.

Mr Stockdill took inspiration from an article he read in The Telegraph about Bernard Jordan, a D-Day Veteran who had absconded from his care home and had been found in Normandy at the D-Day Anniversary commemorations.

The playwright, ahead of bringing the heart-warming drama back to the stage, was also inspired following a recent poignant meeting with British Army veteran Simon Weston, who sustained severe injuries in the Falklands War, which resulted in a decision not to omit some key lines he had previously thought were “romanticised.”

Cast members of Le Grand Return

Set in 1994, ‘Le Grand Return’ tells the story of Tommy, a D-Day Veteran ‘incarcerated’ in Coldrick Nursing Home, determined he and his two pals will break out and rejoin old comrades on the Normandy beaches in time for the 50th Anniversary commemorations.

But how will the trio escape? And what will happen along the way?

The play is being staged at the Viaduct Theatre in Halifax, from Thursday, November 17 to Saturday, November 19, at 7.30pm. There will also be a matinee performance on the Saturday, at 2.30pm.

Tickets are priced between £12.50 – £16.

