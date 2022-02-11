Budding thespians invited to performing arts open day with Coronation Street star in Halifax

Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker in the ITV soap, will be at the open day for LB Academy at Lightcliffe Academy on Sunday, February 20 from 10.30am until 1.30pm.

The day will include acting, dancing and singing workshops. Places are £15 per person.

Weekly classes will be taking place at Halifax YMCA.

