Budding thespians invited to performing arts open day with Coronation Street star in Halifax
A performing arts studio and casting agency for young people is starting classes in Halifax.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:26 am
Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker in the ITV soap, will be at the open day for LB Academy at Lightcliffe Academy on Sunday, February 20 from 10.30am until 1.30pm.
The day will include acting, dancing and singing workshops. Places are £15 per person.
Weekly classes will be taking place at Halifax YMCA.
For more information and to book a place at the open day, email [email protected] .