Chris McCausland: Blind comedian who is bookies favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing this year is coming to Halifax
The comedian, who is currently the bookies favourite to lift this year’s Strictly glitterball trophy, is coming to the Victoria Theatre on Saturday, November 29, 2025 as part of his new tour ‘Yonks’.
As well as Strictly Come Dancing, Chris is a well known face from TV shows including Would I Lie to You, Have I Got News for You, The Royal Variety, QI, Blankety Blank and The Last Leg.
Tickets are on sale now via the Victoria Theatre’s website at https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/ or by calling the box office on 01422 351158.
There are a host of comedy shows planned at the Halifax theatre over the coming months including from Jimmy Carr, Rhod Gilbert, Paddy McGuinness, Jason Manford and Ben Elton.