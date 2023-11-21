Curtain goes up for Woodlands Drama Group in Humble By at Harrogate Theatre Studio

As the dark nights close in and the clocks fall back, it can be pretty bleak when you look outside on some days.

Woodlands Drama Group presents Humble Boy at Harrogate Theatre Studio for three days from November 30

If the cold and wet is getting you down, put some spring back in your step by joining Flora Humble in her glorious, summery garden.

Bursting with colour, Harrogate-based Woodlands Drama Group has recreated a beautiful Cotswold garden as the backdrop for their latest performance – Humble Boy.

Following the untimely passing of her husband Flora’s son, Felix, returns from University to pay respects to his late father.

But demonstrating a remarkable ability to move on with her life, Flora introduces Felix to her new partner, George Pye, who just happens to be the father of Felix’s ex-girlfriend Rosie.

As tempers fray, secrets abound and difficult truths are spoken, the comedy explores family relationships and more, all set in Flora’s garden.

So ignore the weather outside and join Flora and family for a glass of Pimm’s – or several in George’s case – to see how things pan out for the ‘Humble Pyes’.

Mark Fuller directs Woodlands for the first time and the company welcomes three new actors who have helped to bring Charlotte Jones’ award-winning play to the stage.

With Dane Wright playing awkward astrophysicist Felix Humble, Gill McVey as his overbearing mother and Tim Robinson trying to march her down the aisle, the modern play is bursting with comedy.

“Woodlands takes pride in being incredibly down-to-earth, friendly and welcoming,” said the group’s chairman Vicki Day. But we are also comparatively small and have, on occasion, had to cancel a show because we’ve been unable to cast from within our own membership. That’s why we’re delighted to welcome three new actors.”

Humble Boy is on at Harrogate Theatre Studio from Thursday, November 30 to Saturday, December 2, daily at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.