European Space Agency astronaut Tim Peake to appear at the Victoria Theatre Halifax

Tim Peake

Tim Peake is a European Space Agency astronaut. In December 2015, he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk (and run a marathon) whilst orbiting Earth.

Now, join him on an epic and thrilling journey to the International Space Station when he appears at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Wednesday, September 28.

Tim will be your personal guide through life in space, with unprecedented access, breath-taking photographs, and never-before-seen incredible footage. It’s a fascinating insight into what it’s really like to be an astronaut; from training to launch, spacewalk to re-entry, Tim reveals the secrets, the science and the everyday wonders of how and why humans journey into space.

Sharing his passion for aviation, exploration and adventure, this is your chance to spend an evening with one of the world’s greatest living astronauts, and to rediscover the wonder of the place we call home.

“It’s impossible to look down on Earth from space and not be mesmerised by the fragile beauty of our planet,” said Tim Peake.