Ex-Chumbawamba star’s hard-hitting musical comedy about Miners' Strike comes to Yorkshire

Claire O'Connor, Stacey Sampson, and Victoria Brazier play 3-sisters Isabel, Mary and Olive thrown into the Miners' strike as Women Against Pit Closures in We're Not Going Back.

To celebrate International Women’s Day and the 40th anniversary of the 1984/85 miners’ dispute, Red Ladder Theatre Company, in association with Unite the Union, presents We’re Not Going Back.

The re-booted show opens in Sheffield on Friday, March 8, before touring a number of venues across the North of England including Wakefield, Leeds, Sheffield, Huddersfield, Doncaster, Scunthorpe, Washington, Barnsley, Hull and Goole.

It will be at The Grove Hall, South Kirkby at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 9, and at The Cluntergate Centre, Horbury, at 7.30pm on Sunday, March 10.

Stacey Sampson, Claire O'Connor and Victoria Brazier rehearse WNGB.

Created by writer and ex-Chumbawamba founder member Boff Whalley, the show is re-directed by Elvi Piper. The production of We’re Not Going Back was originally commissioned in 2014 to mark the 30th anniversary of the conflict by the North-East, Yorkshire and Humberside regions of Unite the Union, and, once again, the union is supporting the re-mounting of the show. Victoria Brazier, Claire O’Connor, Stacey Sampson and Beccy Owen will reprise their original roles.

We’re Not Going Back is set in the midst of the 1984/85 miners’ strike but, in this hard-hitting musical comedy, there are no miners. Instead, we follow the fortunes of three pit-village sisters – Olive, Mary and Isabel – hard hit by the Government’s war against the miners, and determined to fight back with their own branch of ‘Women Against Pit Closures’.

It’s February 1984, and as the rumour mill stirs with developments of impending pit closures, the coal miners’ unions anxiously prepare for the imminent war against the government. Forced into unemployment, miners and their families take up the fight and become part of a battle that will change the course of history. With music, comedy and grit, the three sisters embrace the values of the ’84 strike and underline the empowerment; determination and vulnerability communities were faced with in this war.

Karen Reay, Unite the Union’s Regional Secretary, said: “Unite the Union North East, Yorkshire and Humber Region, and our very own Women’s Committee, are proud to be working with Red Ladder to re-stage “We’re Not Going Back.” Marking 40 years since the start of the miners’ strike, what better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than with this emotional and funny play, shedding light on the vital role of women during the strike. Looking back and learning from our history is vital to looking to the future of the trade union movement. This play is as poignantly relevant today, as it was 10 years ago when it first ran.”

Credit Unknown - Courtesy of NCMME, The National Coal Mining Museum.

Writer Boff Whalley said “It remains an important story to tell and instead of focusing on the battle between miners, police and government, we shine a light on the thousands of women who organised and rallied in support the strike. For me, the strongest part – the heart of the miners' strike – was always the family support, specifically the wives, mothers, sisters and daughters.”

“Despite the outcome of the strike, all the hardship and poverty, the main memory of that year for the women was of laughter, fun and surprise – a big adventure. How to take on the machinery of the capitalist state; and have a good time doing it.”

While work on the play has been underway, women have come forward on social media to share their own stories, memories and photographs of those days. Many of them will be attending the first night of the show at Wortley Hall as part of International Women's Day Celebrations.

And the National Coal Mining Museum in Overton has also shared some of the amazing photography that will form part of its 85/85 The Longest Year | 40 years of the Miners' Strike which runs from March 6, 2024 to March 3, 2025.

Ken Wilkinson - Courtesy of NCMME, The National Coal Mining Museum.

Captioning is available for all performances via The Difference Engine, a tool that enables d/Deaf and hard-of-hearing people to read performance captions on their phone.