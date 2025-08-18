Exciting new season unveiled for Haifax's Victoria Theatre

A new season has been revealed for the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

The Victoria Theatre in Halifax has revealed its autumn/winter season which is packed with music, comedy and drama.

Rounding off the summer season is a series of interactive events for young people in the last two weekends of this month.

The theatre is creating an intimate studio space behind the curtain and hosting both performers and the audience on the stage.

This will provide audiences with a new perspective on the theatre experience, with events that are designed to entertain and inspire young people, promising a vibrant mix of music, magic, comedy, and interactive storytelling. An ideal way to entertain the kids in the last throes of the summer holidays.

Belinda Davids performs the hits of Whitney Houston in the Greatest Love of All

The summer programme:

Kid’s Silent Disco – Friday August 22 and Saturday August 30.

The Giant Balloon Show – Friday August 22

David Gibb’s Family Jukebox – Saturday August 23.

Comedy Club 4 Kids – Saturday August 23.

Anything Could Happen Storytelling – Friday August 29.

The Magic Matt Show – Friday August 29.

Tony Memorabubble Bubble Show – Saturday August 30.

Autumn then goes off with a band as the Brighouse and Rastrick Band take to the stage to perform classic favourites as well as new collaborations on Sunday August 31.

Keeping on the theme of Yorkshire-based talent, members of Halifax Amateur Operatic Society Productions are back on stage with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The family-friendly musical will fly on to the stage from Wednesday September to Saturday September 20.

Music lovers are spoilt for choice next month with classic artists brought back to life by modern talents.

Belinda Davids from Britain’s Got Talent is celebrating the hits of Witney Houston in The Greatest Love of All, on Thursday September 11th and Rob Lamberti is Perfectly George; looking and sounding just like George Michael on Saturday September 27th.

October brings the laughs once again with comedy stage shows such as Locomotive for Murder: The Improvised Whodunnit on Saturday October 18.

Death in The Theatre, a gruesome, ridiculous and captivating collection of historical, theatrical stories, is on Thursday October 23.

Giants of stand-up comedy are at the venue: Jason Manford on Tuesday October 21; Dara O’Briain on Thursday October 30 and Chris Macausland on Saturday November 29.

Christmas comes early to the Victoria Theatre stage and those who want to get into the festive spirit early can enjoy The Nutcracker ballet, performed by the Imperial Classic Ballet. on Saturday Octobe 11

The immersive and memorable stage adaptation of the Dickensian classic A Christmas Carol is on Tuesday November 11.

The highlight of the holiday season will be the enchanting pantomime Beauty and the Beast, running from Friday December 12 to Sunday January 4.

It promises to delight with laughter, music, and dazzling spectacle.

We’re incredibly excited to share our new season brochure, packed with a diverse range of shows that we believe will truly resonate with our audiences,” said Robert Lofthouse, marketing manager for the Victoria Theatre, Halifax.

“From spectacular musical tributes and family favourites to heartwarming festive productions, there's something for everyone to enjoy. We encourage everyone to pick up a brochure, explore our website, and book their tickets to experience the magic of live theatre with us.2

The new season brochure is available now, and full details of all performances, including show times and ticket information, can be found at victoriatheatre.co.uk

Tickets can be booked online or by calling the box office at 01422 351 158.