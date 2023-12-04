Fantastic Mr Fox is on for the festive period at Halifax Playhouse
Boggis, Bunce and Bean, three greedy, smelly, horrid farmers, hate the cunning Mr Fox.
Mr Fox is smart, clever and rather fantastic but he does not realise how determined the farmers are to get revenge. Who will win in this battle of wits?
Halifax Thespians with Concord Theatricals present the family festive offering.
“This is not a traditional rendition. Children and adults will love it, for different reasons,” said director Sharon Old.
“It’s a dark tale with a 1970s hippie commune vibe and a great 1960s and ‘70s soundtrack.
“There’s the struggle between the two sides, the foxes and other animals represent the proletariat and the farmers the landed upper class out for blood. Buckle your seat belts for a performance that’s fun, vibrant and exciting with audience participation.
" There’s lots of dramatic action and a fabulous sound scape to engage the audience,” said Sharon, who co-directs with Karen Stuart.
Mr Fox is played by Hannah Head, Mrs Fox by George Aynsley and Badger by Rob Billson. Bronte Hobson plays Boggis, Michael Woffenden Bounce and Kate Shakleton Bean, the three farmers determined to get Mr Fox, whatever the cost.
The rest of the cast play many different parts, including the five fox children and villagers, in the production that lasts an hour and has an interval.
The costumes and make-up have been created by the directors and cast. The set is simple but effective featuring projections and animation.
Halifax Playhouse is the home of Halifax Thespians and one of West Yorkshire's leading venues for live theatre. Relax in the cosy and welcoming surroundings of the Playhouse bar.
Fantastic Mr Fox runs at the Halifax Playhouse, King Cross Street, from Tuesday December 12 to Sunday December 17.
Performances are Tuesday to Saturday 17 at 7.30pm with matinees at 2.30pm on the Saturday and Sunday.
To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/HalifaxPlayhouse, ring the box office on 01422 365998 or email: [email protected]