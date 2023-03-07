Farmer Mark Hutchinson talks about his star role in Carousel at Halifax Playhouse

Mark Hutchinson plays Billy Bigelow in the All Souls Amateur Operatic Society production of Carousel at the Halifax Playhouse

Mark plays Billy to Amy Ellison’s Julie Jordon in the All Souls Amateur Operatic Society production at the Playhouse. He tells Sue Wilkinson about his role in the show and his love of acting.

Please tell me about yourselfI’m a farmer and voice actor from Halifax, a father of three and have two gorgeous grandchildren with another on the way. I’ve always loved all kinds of music and singing but didn’t get into acting until mid-forties.

I enjoy it so much I’ve just completed the grade 5 acting qualification with Trinity College, London, with my grade 6 exam scheduled for the summer.How did you get involved with All SoulsThe company was staging Calamity Jane in 2019 and with it being my wife’s favourite musical she convinced me to audition for Wild Bill Hickok.

I got the part and it was such a great show with a fantastic and welcoming society that I came back again to play Tevye last year in Fiddler on the Roof.What roles have you played before and which ones have you particularly enjoyed and why?I’ve played quite a variety of roles from Franz Liebkind in The Producers, Corny Collins in Hairspray, Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine in Grease, Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar, Wild Bill in Calamity Jane, Prez in The Pyjama Game and Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof to various pantomime Villains like the Sheriff of Nottingham, Abanazar and King Rat.

My favourite has to be Tevye, he’s such a larger than life character and has some epic songs and emotional moments throughout the show. It was also very special to be a part of such a talented cast and society.Being the panto villain is also a lot of fun, getting as many boos as possible from the kids. It’s like being at home.

How would you describe Billy BigelowBilly is a carefree, swaggering carousel barker. He’s arrogant and brash with a big ego but also bitter and angry with the world. Billy takes his frustrations out on those around him but shows a glimpse of his tender loving side when he meets Julie.How have you prepared to play him?I’m generally upbeat and happy by nature so it’s been quite difficult to get into the mindset of Billy for this part. I’ve studied different versions of the show but also looked for similar dark characters in film and television drama to identify the traits of a man like Billy.What are the challenges of CarouselCarousel is considered the pinnacle of Rodgers and Hammerstein's work with some heavy dialogue and technically challenging musical numbers. Written in 1945 and set in the late 19th century the story can raise a few eyebrows in these modern times but ultimately it’s a tale of hope, redemption and the power of love.Why should people come to see the showYou can’t beat a night at the theatre and what better way than supporting a local society and a rare chance to see this classic musical. All Souls is such a talented and dedicated group that gives its time to keep the arts alive in the local community.

Carousel is on at the Halifax Playhouse from Tuesday March 28 to Friday March 31 daily at 7.15pm and Saturday April 1 at 2.15pm.

For tickets, please call Susan on 07837 353294, or call the theatre box office on 01422 365998.