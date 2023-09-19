Former Coronation Street star's new play is highlight of new season at Halifax Playhouse

Steven Arnold, who played Ashley Peacock in Corrie, stars in Doing the Dead

Music takes centre stage for the autumn and winter season with many bands and artists visiting the grade II listed theatre.

Rock fans need look no further than Pinked Floyd who will delight audiences with their return on Saturday September 23 and 10CCLO will celebrate the music of 10CC and ELO on Saturday October 14.

The music of Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry and many more will be belted out by Two Pianos – the Rock ‘n’ Roll Experience, performed by David Barton, Al Kilvo and their top band on Saturday September 30.

For American music fans there are The Legends of Motown, packed with hits, on Friday October 27 and the Legends of American Country Show on Saturday, February 10.

Audiences will be able to tap their toes to tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Charley Pride and many more.

It’s not just music at the Halifax Playhouse this season. On Friday October 20 Grant Harris will return for another Evening of Mediumship.

On the other side of the coin on Thursday October 26 a brand new comedy by David Spicer, Doing the Dead and starring former Corrie actor Steven Arnold will poke fun at the bizarre world of psychics, clairvoyants and mediums.

Then for a complete change of tempo there will be Myths, Monsters and Legends on Saturday November 11 in which visitors can join an immersive tour and meet some of Halifax’s historic celebrities from fraudster coin clippers to serial killers, well-known prostitutes and many other colourful characters.

Then it’s back to music. In fact, there are six musicals showing this season at the Halifax Playhouse. The first is Les Misérables, performed by Halifax Amateurs’ Theatre Youth from Wednesday November 1 to Saturday November 4.

The Mikado will be performed by the Halifax Gilbert and Sullivan Society from Wednesday November 15 to Saturday November 18.

The fabulous Singin’ in the Rain will be brought to the stage from Wednesday November 22 to Saturday November 25 by the Halifax Light Opera Society.

In the new year the All Star Academy will perform Beauty and the Beast from Friday February 2 to Sunday February 4 with matinees also available.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang performed by the Halifax Light Opera Society Juniors will appear between Wednesday February 14 and Saturday February 17, with matinees available.

And an original comedy musical, Can’t Go Back, set in the glamorous showbiz world of Yorkshire’s working men’s clubs will hit the stage between Thursday March 28 and Saturday March 30.

This season there really is something for everyone at the Halifax Playhouse, with theatre companies, bands and performers set to take the town by storm.