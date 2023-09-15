Frank Skinner: Comedy legend is bringing his stand-up show to Halifax after sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe
A comedy icon is coming to Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Frank Skinner will perform his new stand-up show ‘30 Years of Dirt’ at The Victoria Theatre on October 18.
The Room 101 star who co-wrote ‘Three Lions’ with David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds will be coming to Halifax following a sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe.
This is his highly-anticipated return to the stage for the first time since 2019.
Tickets are on sale now from the theatre’s website at https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01422 351158.