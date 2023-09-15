Watch more videos on Shots!

Frank Skinner will perform his new stand-up show ‘30 Years of Dirt’ at The Victoria Theatre on October 18.

The Room 101 star who co-wrote ‘Three Lions’ with David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds will be coming to Halifax following a sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe.

This is his highly-anticipated return to the stage for the first time since 2019.

