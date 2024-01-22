From musicals to horror - programme revealed for the Playhouse in Halifax

Plays, musicals, bands, singers, entertainers and pantomimes will grace the stage at the Halifax Playhouse this season.

The music of Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry and many more will be belted out by Two Pianos – the Rock ‘n’ Roll Experience, performed by David Barton, Al Kilvo and their top band, on Friday April 19

Step into a magical world of enchantment with the timeless tale of Beauty and the Beast. Brought to life by Amy Marie Neill and the All-Star Academy, the pantomime is filled with comedy, music and dance numbers. It is on Friday February 2 at 2pm; Saturday February 3 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday February 4 at 2pm and 7pm.

Seven years into their partnership, detectives Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson, encounter what could be their final problem in The Man in the Shadows. This original telling of Sherlock Holmes is presented by Elementary Five Productions Ltd and has an age restriction of 15 and over. It will run from Monday February 5 to Friday February 9, daily at 7.30pm.

For more shocks and scares visit the Studio Bar for the hour-long for Hallow Eyes on Sunday March 24 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The dark, occult tale of betrayal and supernatural suspense is or over 16s.

The Legends of American Country Show promises to be a great night of music. Take a trip to Nashville with the country music tribute show on Saturday February 10.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car. Performed by the Halifax Light Opera Society is on from Wednesday February 14 until Saturday, February 17, daily at 7.30pm plus matinees on the Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Two one-act plays connected by theme and location will be performed in Warp and Weft. Written and directed by Michael Crowley and presented by the Brutish Multitude, Waiting for Wesley and the House The Ethel Built will be performed from Thursday March 21 until Saturday, March 23, daily at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Waiting for Wesley is set in the Calder Valley in the summer of 1842 when a wave of strikes engulfs Lancashire and Yorkshire. The House That Ethel Built is based on the life and work of Ethel Carrie Holdsworth, a political activist and former mill worker, who became the first working-class woman in Britain to publish a novel.

Original comedy musical Can’t Go Back, set in the glamorous showbiz world of Yorkshire’s working men’s clubs, is on from Thursday March 28 and Saturday March 30, daily at 7.30pm.

Described as Victoria Wood meets Phoenix Nights, Can’t Go Back is an all-singing, all-dancing new musical with a cast of fantastic characters and a collection of hilarious original songs.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma is brought to the Playhouse by All Souls Amateur Operatic Society from Tuesday April 9 to Saturday April 13, daily from the Tuesday to Friday at 7.15pm and Saturday at 2.15pm. The score includes Surrey With the Fringe on Top and Many a New Day.

Performers deliver 60s and 70s soul classics iin Soul Train which is on Sunday March 31. The Las Vegas Experience brings the taste of the entertainment that has made the city famous on Saturday April 6.

Pete Gallagher and his band will bring Elton John’s music to life in Eltonesque on On Saturday May 25.

A five-piece vocal and instrumental group brings to the Playhouse the tunes from the heyday of popular music in 50s and 60s Atlantic Hub on Friday May 24.

A band dedicated to the music of both ELO and 10CC – 10CCLO play on Friday July 5.

The fast, loud and in-your-face Status Faux will deliver a high-octane tribute to Status Quo on Friday June 28.

After four consecutive sold out shows Don’t Stop Queen Now is bringing one of the UK’s largest Queen stage productions back to the Halifax Playhouse for a fifth year on Saturday April 20.

It’s not just music at the Halifax Playhouse this season. Grant Harris will return for another Evening of Mediumship on Thursday April 4.

Forbidden Nights will return to present Ready for a new Fantasy? on Wednesday June 26. They will be celebrating nine years of muscles, mayhem and more than 11,000 shirt rips.

In the summer Laffin Boi presents its adult panto Beauty and the Beast on Saturday July 20. This is an adults-only performance.

Amber Lights Performing Arts presents Frozen Junior Friday August 2 and Saturday August 3.

It features all the songs – including Let It Go – and characters from the Disney movie.