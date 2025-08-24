From tearooms to published writer –Halifax’s Debra Murphy tells all at Victoria Theatre event

Debra Murphy shares tales from her life at Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Halifax-born author Debra Murphy shares her story Beyond The Tearoom: A Writer’s Journey at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, later this year.

The evening promises to be a moving and humorous account of her journey from a medical secretary and tearoom owner to a published author.

Debra's story is one of resilience and finding purpose against all odds.

After a long and diverse career that included everything from motorbike instructor to vocational assessor, she is living out the dream she had as a five-year-old pupil at Abbey Park Junior and Infants School: she's a published author.

The show promises to be a journey filled with unforgettable anecdotes, including a comical childhood mishap with Maypole dancing at the Piece Hall, her race against the legendary cyclist Beryl Burton and the heartwarming story of her Border Collie, Beatrix.

Beatrix, named after the famous author, not only became Debra’s soul mate but also saved her life after a heart attack on a remote Scottish mountain.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of Mother Murphy’s Tearoom, Debra pivoted to writing, turning her life experiences into celebrated books like The Magical Tearoom on the Hill and Beatrix the Time Travelling Collie, a tribute to her life-saving companion.

She has since expanded her work to include a new children's series The Magical Adventures of Florence the Border Collie.

“They say never work with children and animals, but I seem to be doing just fine with them,” Debra said.

“When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, and I want to share my story to inspire others to find their own path and turn their passions into purpose.”

Beyond The Tearoom is more than just an event; it’s a testament to the power of perseverance and the belief that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

Another dream fulfilled, owning a campervan. More humorous tales from Debra's adventures. The question is, has she changed her camping-hater husband into a campervan lover? Debra will also be talking about her new book, Campervan Capers, which has taken nearly five years to write.

Debra is at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Saturday October 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: on 01422 351158 or visit https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/beyond-tearoom