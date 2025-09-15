The Bootleg Eagles perform a dynamic live show which include all the band’s hits and best loved album tracks

From a pantomime and tribute bands to Janet Street Porter and original artists, there’s something for everyone at the Halifax Playhouse in the coming months.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire-based Mikron Theatre Company returns for a second time this year with Hush Hush! on Friday October 3.

In a non-descript mansion house, in a non-descript town, a group of extra-ordinary men and women worked to provide intelligence that would help win the war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikron invites you to enter a world of secrets, songs and cyphers as we get to know the heroes of Hut 3.

Janet Street Porter brings comedy, tragedy and gossip in equal measure to the Playhouse

Janet Street Porter is Off the Leash on Wednesday April 1 when the ticked-off pensioner brings comedy, tragedy and gossip in equal measure.

With a senior railcard and four ex-husbands the former television executive and newspaper editor has a lot to say.

The All-Star Academy will present Snow White, a magical pantomime adventure, from Friday February 6 to Sunday February 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This promises to be a sparkling, laugh-out-loud retelling of Snow White, packed with panto fun, catchy songs and dazzling dance numbers – perfect for the whole family.

Mikron Theatre Company returns for a second time this with Hush Hush! on October 3

For lovers of musicals the Playhouse is the place to be.

Yhe Halifax Amateur Theatre Yout will present Anastasia from Wednesday October 29 to Saturday November 1.

Inspired by the animated film, Anastasia transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s.

The following week, the Halifax Gilbert and Sullivan Society presents Princess Ida. The opera follows the royal battle of the sexes as Hilarion attempts to win back the affections of his betrothed Ida.

It runs from Wedneday November 5 to Saturday November 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Band, presented by Halifax Light Opera Society, runs from Wednesday November 19 to Saturday November 23.

It is an uplifting story about five girls who follow chart-topping Take That in the 1990s and, 25 years later, reunite in Prague to see their heartthrobs one last time.

Cole Porter’s Kiss Me Kate, a play within a play, offers a clever and comedic glimpse into the delightful chaos of putting on a stage production.

Featuing Wunderbar, Brush Up Your Shakespeare and Too Darn Hot, the musical is presented by All Souls’ Amateur Operatic Society between Wenesday March 25 and Sunday March 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Evening of Mediumship with the UK’s Grant Harris will be presented on Tuesday April 7 and Wednesday April 8.

For music lovers there’s so much to see at the playhouse, from rock to flamenco.

The Classic Rock American Highway brings all the great US artists to the stage such as the Doobie Brothers, The Byrds, The Steve Miller Band, Bruce Springsteen and a host of others. Saturday October 4 promises to be a rocking good night.

George! The Concert is a heartfelt tribute to the legendary George Harrison, capturing the spirit and musical genius of the Beatles’ guitarist and solo artist. This captivating show will take the audience on a journey through the artist’s prolific career on Sunday October 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dressed to Kill and Twin Lizzy will present the Kiss and Thin Lizzy Show, a collaboration between two heavy weight and respected tribute bands that have performed across the UK and abroad to sell out audiences. This show will ‘rock the house’ on Friday October 10.

The Legends of Motown will amaze with stunning vocals and live band on Saturday October 11.

The seductive melodies of Fleetwood Mac by Fleetwood Shack can be heard on Sunday November 9.

The show promises to transport the audience from the Peter Green days to the majestic Tango in the Night era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lourdes Fernandez and her Flamenco Company invite you to join them on an epic adventure spanning multiple continents and hundreds of years in Flamenco Origenes. on Monday November 10.

The Bootleg Eagles perform a dynamic live show which include all the band’s hits and album tracks. The leading celebration of the Eagles’ live experience will take place on Friday November 14.

On Friday February 27, the Alex Voysey Blues Band brings together four musicians to reimagine the genius of blues titan Joe Bonamassa in Faux Bonamassa. Expect to hear all the favourites including he Ballad of tohn Henry and Dustbowl.

Swifties will be delighted to hear that The Tour of the Eras will bring the music of Taylor Swift to the Playhouse on Saturday February 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tribute stars Hannah Jenkins, a four-piece live band and dancers to take the audience on a journey through Taylor’s eras, from country roots to pop anthems.

For an internationally acclaimed tribute to Elvis Presley look no further than Louis – Elvis for Everyone on Saturdqy April 4.

The Bootleg Shadows finish off the season on Sunday April 26. It’s hard to believe that it’s more than 60 years since the Shadows recorded the monster hit Apache.

The Bootleg Shadows perform a show that encompasses the Shadows’ career from 1960 to the 1980s.

To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/HalifaxPlayhouse, ring the box office on 01422 365998 or email: [email protected]