Halifax Amateur Operatic Society brings Guys and Dolls musical to the Victoria Theatre

Guys and Dolls is presented by Halifax Amateur Operatic Society at the Victoria Theatre n Halifax

One of Broadway’s most popular shows, Frank Loesser’s celebrated musical about rolling the dice and falling in love under the bright lights of Times Square is considered by many to be one of the perfect musical comedies.

Guys and Dolls tells the story of the 1920s New York City underworld.

Down on his luck gambler, Nathan Detroit, needs cash to run the biggest floating craps game while evading the law, much to the dismay of his long-suffering fiancée of 14 years Miss Adelaide, a club performer.

Desperate for the dough, Nathan bets notorious high-stakes gambler, Sky Masterson, $1,000 to take a doll of Nathan’s choice to Havana for dinner.

Accepting the bet, Sky doesn’t realise the “doll” in store for him is the highly pious and icy Salvation Army sergeant Sarah Brown.

This legendary musical takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Cuba and into the sewers of New York City.

E everyone ends up right where they belong.

Coming to the Victoria Theatre for the first time in 20 years, the show with its immortal brassy score will be certain to have you tapping your feet and roaring with laughter.

The score includes Luck Be A Lady Tonight, Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat, I’ve Never Been In Love Before, Sue Me, The Guy’s Only Doing It For Some Doll, A Bushel and a Beck, Take Back Your Mink and If I Were a Bell.

The society’s production is directed by Richard Armstrong, its musical director is Anthony Martin and its choreographer is Gary Wilson-Mort.

Guys and Dolls runs at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, from Wednesday May 1 and Saturday May 4.

Performances are from Wednesday to Friday at 7.15pm and Saturday at 5.30pm which will be signed.

Discounted tickets are available for the Wednesday preview.