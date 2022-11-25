News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Amateur Operatic Society supporting West Yorkshire’s elderly and vulnerable

A Halifax amateur performance group’s festive production will see audience members make “non-perishable” donations to Focus4Hope, a charity which supports the elderly and vulnerable across West Yorkshire.

By Adam Cheshire
By Adam Cheshire

There will be magic in the air this December when Halifax Amateur Operatic Society presents their unique take on the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol in their 65-seat Wellington Rooms Theatre.

This will be the society's fourth local offering of 2022, having already presented the musicals Kinky Boots, Calendar Girls and Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Victoria Theatre.

However, this festive presentation is done with a difference as the society, a registered charity, has lowered the price of all tickets to £10 and, in return, is asking ticket holders to bring a non-perishable item to the performance - which will be collected on entry to the venue and donated to Focus4Hope, a charity supporting the elderly and vulnerable across West Yorkshire.

There will be magic in the air this December when Halifax Amateur Operatic Society presents their unique take on the Charles Dickens classic 'A Christmas Carol', in their 65-seat Wellington Rooms Theatre.

HAOS chairperson Ben Smith said: “The current cost of living crisis has been well documented, so the idea to use the production to support such an excellent charity as Focus4Hope is something we fully embraced.”

Richard Armstrong, who directs the play, added: “The more I explored Dickens’ novel while writing the script, the more his concepts of generosity, hope and support for others, led me to this idea.

“I'm thrilled that not only will our audiences will be entertained by our wonderful cast performing this timeless classic, but that we can give a little back to our community.”

The play runs from Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4.

Tickets are available via the society’s website or Facebook page or by the following link: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/halifax/the-wellington-rooms/a-christmas-carol/e-mypzva#:~:text=This%20new%20adaptation%20of%20Charles,of%20the%20Wellington%20Rooms%20Studio.

