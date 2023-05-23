Halifax gets behind local production of JM Barrie’s Quality Street

The cast of the delicious Regency comedy Quality Street is heading to the Victoria Theatre Halifax

While Phoebe Throssel’s make-up was applied at Harvey’s Department Store, the Captains sampled Korean food at Seoul Kitchen in the Westgate Arcade.

They also admired the Duke of Wellington Regiment Memorial in the Woolshops before visiting the Discover Halifax Hub and the Halifax Central Library where vintage Quality Street tins are on display, courtesy of Bankfield Museum.

The cast then posed for photographs at The Piece Hall. Organised by producers of the play Northern Broadsides, with the Victoria Theatre and Halifax BID, the outing was to launch a town-wide campaign to support this locally produced play.

Quality Street was written by JM Barrie, the writer of Peter Pan. The acclaimed original run of Quality Street in 2020 was cut short by the pandemic and has now been revived.

The popularity of JM Barrie’s romantic comedy was such a sensation in its day that it gave its name to the UK’s most loved chocolates: Quality Street™.

The story follows Phoebe Throssel who runs a school for unruly children on Quality Street. Ten years after a tearful goodbye, her old flame returns from fighting Napoleon.

But the look of disappointment on Captain Valentine’s face, when he greets an older, less glamorous Phoebe, spurs the determined heroine to action, becoming the wild and sparkling Miss Livvy, a younger alter-ego who soon beguiles the clueless Captain.

As their romance is rekindled, and Miss Livvy melts the Captain’s heart, Phoebe must juggle both personas while trying to avoid scandalizing the town with her deception or wrecking her future with the man she loves.

Phoebe Throssel, this time will be played by Calderdale’s own Paula Lane, who will be familiar to audiences for her ix years in Coronation Street as Kylie Platt, as well as her work in Call The Midwife, Father Brown and Kinky Boots.

Paula said: “I've wanted to work with Northern Broadsides for such a long time and to be performing the role of Phoebe in Quality Street right in the centre of Halifax feels like we’re really bringing it home.

"My nana was a Mac's lass and loved every second of the show. To be stretching myself as an actor in this mammoth role has been like running a marathon daily.

“It's my favourite stage role to date. Phoebe's spirit and determination will stay with me for a long time to come and to be able to speak her voice in my native Yorkshire accent has been a dream come true.”

Paula is joined by Jelani D’Aguilar , Alice Imelda, Aron Julius and Alex Moran.

Two of the cast are returning from the original run Alicia McKenzie and Louisa-May Parker. Jamie Smelt and Gilly Tompkins complete the cast.

Northern Broadsides are a Dean Clough-based theatre company which has been performing classic plays in Northern accents for more than 30 years.

The company is delighted to be performing in its hometown, not to mention the home of Quality Street.

The Quality Street tour concludes at The Victoria Theatre, Halifax for five performances from Tuesday July 4 July to Friday July 7, daily at 7.30pm and a Wednesday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets for Quality Street are available from £17.

