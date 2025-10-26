Members of Halifax Gilbert and Sullivan Society are preparing for their next production Princess Ida at the Playhouse next month.

The great wit and topsy-turvy fun that abound in then comic opera are y brought out by young producer Christine Roberts, with the cast all ready to follow in full flow.

Based on the Alfred, Lord Tennyson poem The Princess, the story revolves around the Princess Ida, who founds a women's university which teaches that females are far superior to men and should rule instead.

Prince Hilarion, to whom she was betrothed in infancy, sneaks into the university r with two friends, with the aim of collecting his bride.

They disguise themselves as female students but are discovered and a literal war between the sexes naturally erupts.

The music by Sullivan is truly delightful, with a minuet and a gavotte.

Playing Princess Ida is Rowena Thornton and Hilarion will be played bt Leon Waksberg.

A famous feature of the story are the Sons of Gama, warriors of old, played by David Prosser, Nigel Rothery and Richard Grigg.

The 15-piece orchestra is under the musical direction of Richard Buxton,

Princess Ida is on at the Halifax Playhouse from Wednesday November 5 to Saturday Novembery 8, daily at 7.3pm plus a Saturay matinee 2.30pm.

Tickets are £16; concessions £14; under 17s, £7

They are available from www.ticketsource/halifaxplayhouse