Halifax Light Opera Society youngsters present Aladdin at Square Chapel

The Disney musical is at Square Chapel in Halifax next week

A magic carpet – carrying a host of favourite fairytale characters – flies into the Square Chapel Arts Centre. The magical journey tells the tale of two of Disney’s most beloved characters, Princess Jasmine and Aladdin.

This is the stage version of the popular Disney movie – the late Robin Williams voiced the blue Genie.

It features the songs: A Whole New World, One Jump, You Ain’t Never Had a Friend Like Me and Prince Ali.

It tells the story of poor street rat Aladdin. He is tricked into a cave by the evil court wizard Jafar.

There he finds a magic lamb which contains a wish-granting genie.

The magical genie is able to transform Aladdin into a prince – and the then feels he has a chance to win the heart of Jasmine.

Unfortunately for Aladdin, the evil Jafar has other plans, and Jasmine is not impressed by this new “Prince”. Will good win over evil?

Will trickery and magic help make Aladdin’s wish come true?

Will the Genie’s advice to be honest turn out to be the best help of all?

Why not join the company to see if it is a happy ending.

The performances include Wednesday to Saturday daily at 7.30pm.

There will also be a matinee performance on the Thursday and Saturday at 2.15pm.

After each performance there will be an opportunity to meet the characters to take pictures or to collect autographs – so it is fun for all the family.

With carpet rides, magic lamps and of course the unforgettable Genie, this all singing, all dancing musical is the perfect show for all the family.

Joe Hincliffe plays Aladdin, Ethan Rodmell is Genie and Oliver Richardson is Aladdin’s nemesis Jafar.