Following on from previous years’ sell-out performances of ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Sleeping Beauty’, a Panto Ever After version of ‘Aladdin’ and his magic carpet will be taking place at The Viaduct Theatre - originally an integral part of the mills owned by Halifax-based textile giant Crossley Carpets, once the largest carpet manufacturer in the world - from Saturday, December 10 to Monday, December 26.

Ahead of the production, The Viaduct’s Executive Director, Sarah Horsley said, “Just as Crossley Carpets were a vital and committed part of the community of Halifax, The Viaduct Theatre continues to influence the town’s development and character.

“Aladdin’s spectacular set has been specifically designed to complement our unique space. It’s the perfect place for a pantomime. We're certain it will delight families this Christmas.”

Widow Twankey getting ready for the Viaduct Theatre at Dean Clough hosting Aladdin the pantomine in December.

Stuck working in Widow Twankey’s launderette, Aladdin dreams of riches, good fortune and of finding his one true love. But lured away by the wicked Abanazar, Aladdin’s life is turned upside down.

Throw in a golden lamp, a genie and that mystical, magical carpet and you have all the ingredients needed for an action-packed adventure that promises lots of laughs and spectacular entertainment for all the family.

Director Scott Worsfold, who is also playing Widow Twankey, said: “We’ve taken all the magical elements that people love about pantomime and cranked them up to the next level.

“Our production of Aladdin uses a very different and exciting style; the traverse layout of the Viaduct means audiences will be much closer to the action and completely immersed in the magic.

“And just wait until you see our amazing, magic, flying carpet - taking the Crossley Carpet Crown to a new generation.”

Performances are scheduled on:

Saturday, December 10: 11am & 3pm; Saturday, December 17: 11am & 3pm; Sunday, December 18: 11am & 3pm; Tuesday, December, 20: 3pm; Wednesday, December 21: 3pm; Thursday, December 22: 3pm; Friday, December 23: 3pm; Saturday, December 24: 11am & 3pm; Monday, December 26: 11am & 3pm

Tickets are £17 for adults, £12.50 for children and concessions and a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children / 1 adult and 3 children) is £49.

Down memory lane: Workers in one of the mills at Dean Clough, Halifax, when the huge Crossley Carpets firm was among the biggest carpet manufacturers in the world