Halifax performing arts students wow crowds in performance of Oliver Jr

PQA Halifax opened in 2018 and operates from North Halifax Grammar School every Saturday morning, welcoming children and young people aged 4 – 18 years through their doors to enjoy specialist classes in Musical Theatre, Comedy & Drama and Film & Television.

The high standard of performing was apparent, as the students finished the show to a standing ovation.

PQA student Blyss, who played a member of Fagin’s gang said "I loved taking part in Oliver, it is such great musical. My confidence on stage has grown so much since I joined PQA in Halifax. Everyone at PQA is friendly and supportive. We rehearsed lots and had so much fun along the way. I think it all came together perfectly. I hope everyone who came to watch the performance enjoyed it as much as we did!"

Students from Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts Halifax in Oliver Jr at North Halifax Grammar School

Principal of PQA Halifax, Kellie Taylor said “We are so incredibly proud of the students for their fantastic performance in Oliver Jr. Working with such fantastic young performers has been an absolute pleasure, all students, from our 6-year old’s to our teenagers, were so professional and gave their absolute all. Our moto ‘Be Yourself Be Amazing’ has never been more prevalent than it was on stage during Oliver. Well done PQA Halifax!”

The students are now looking forward to their next project, they will be performing at Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End in July 2023.