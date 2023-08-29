News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Thespians in French farce at the Playhouse - don't miss it

Complete with slamming doors and mistaken identities An Absolute Turkey is set to delight Halifax audiences next month.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:47 BST- 2 min read

Brought to the stage by the Halifax Thespians, the French gem by Georges Feydeau is directed by Ged Marescaux.

An Absolute Turkey – Le Dindon in the original French – is a lightning-paced symphony of intrigues, betrayals and misunderstanding.

“Feydeau is considered to be the master of farce,” said Ged.

“Farce focuses on the baser instincts of lust, revenge and anger but French farce is more subtle, lifting the rug of polite society to find that we are all the same underneath.

“It’s a fast-moving play, which rarely slows down. It’s one calamitous incident after another.

"It’s not just in the action though, the script is excellent too and the whole play is beautifully structured by Feydeau with chaotic laugh-out-loud moments.”

When first produced in Paris in 1896 the breakneck pace of these various crises created a physical theatre that foreshadowed the zaniness of the silent screen.

The ‘turkey’ – Dindon or fool – of the piece chases after his friend’s wife; the wife hatches a mischievous revenge plot and there soon transpires a dizzying spell of complications.

“We’ve got a really nice mixed cast, some members are experienced and others not as much. I’ve really enjoyed working with them.

"We’re having fun at rehearsals and hopefully that will come across to audience,” added Ged.

The production features 18 characters and stars Michael Crowley, as Pontagnac; Davy Brewster, as Vatelins; Anna Tiffany, as Lucienne and Tom McFadden as Redillon.

The show runs at The Halifax Playhouse from Tuesday September 5 to Saturday September 9, daily at 7:30pm plus a 2:30 pm Saturday matinee.

Bon Joe V - UK Ultimate Tribute to Bon Jovi is at the Halifax Playhouse on Saturday September 16 at 7.30pm.

They will be playing all the greatest hits, some great album tracks and some rarely played songs.

To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/HalifaxPlayhouse, ring the box office on 01422 365998 or email: [email protected]

