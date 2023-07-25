Halifax Thespians pick up four Wharfedale Festival awards

From left Polly Bryan, Ged Marescaux, Stephen Fearnley and Martin Welsh at the awards ceremony.

Judges from the Festival of Theatre visited Halifax Playhouse on separate evenings to watch both Steptoe and Son and the Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

Keith Royston, director of Steptoe and Son, who was awarded Best Director, was pleased with the result.

“This is great news for the Halifax Thespians. As far as I was concerned this play was a joy to direct.

"Every member of the cast just dropped into character. It was a pleasure to work with such a talented cast,” explained Keith.

“It was a real team effort, the cast, as well as the props, sound, lighting, stage and backstage crew. It all worked so well.”

Ged Marescaux, who was awarded Best Actor for playing Steptoe, said he was delighted to win. Kerry-Anne Fennelly was awarded Best Cameo and the play was runner-up for Best Drama.

Steptoe and Son was staged at Halifax Playhouse in March. It was a stage adaptation of three episodes, Men of Letters, The Desperate Hours and Séance in a Wet Rag and Bone Yard of the much-loved BBC comedy written by Ray Galton and Alan Simpson.

In addition to the success of Steptoe and Son the Dragon, designed by Tom McFadden, in Sleeping Beauty was awarded a Chairman’s Special Award.

The Halifax Thespians also received nominations for Best Cameo for Stephen Fearnley, Polly Bryan, Nick Starwind and Robin Hargreave; Best Actor for Martin Welsh and Best Stage Presentation, all for Steptoe and Son.

For Sleeping Beauty nominations were received for Best Principle Girl, Annabelle Brewster, and for Best Programme and Best Pantomime.

The next production from the Halifax Thespians is Georges Feydeau’s An Absolute Turkey.