Halifax Thespians present Alan Turing drama Breaking the Code at the Playhouse

Alan Turing’s code breaking, both during the war and the moral code of the 1950s, is examined in Breaking the Code at the Halifax Playhouse later this month.

It is a compassionate, humorous and mesmerising play by Hugh Whitemore presented by the Halifax Thespians.

Alan Turing is famed for cracking the Enigma Code at Bletchley Park, effectively securing victory for the Allies Forces in World War Two.

He also later broke the 1950s code of sexual discretion for his homosexuality for which he was arrested on a charge of gross indecency.

Director Polly Bryan said: “Turing broke the Enigma code but he also broke the moral code of the time.

“He was too honest and told the truth when maybe he shouldn’t have been so open.

“The secret service saw him as a security risk. It just shows the bias and attitudes of the time.

“This isn’t a play for children because of the subject matter but for anyone intrigued by modern history it’s really interesting.

“The play jumps about in time and each different time section, from the 1920s, 30s, 40s and to 50s , is introduced by music from that era.

"This is a Studio Bar production so it’s an intimate setting; perfect for this play.”

Alan Turing is played by Richard Ward; Sara Turing is played by Lynn Lord; Chris, Turing’s school friend, is played by Sam Longman and Detective Ross by Rob Bilson.

John Smith is played by Mark Macever, Pat by Claire Marsh, Ron by Rhys Booth, Dillwyn Knox by Mike Bellenie and Nikos is played by Cori Love.

The show runs from Tuesday October 21 to Saturday October 225 at the Halifax Playhouse, daily at 7:30pm plus a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/HalifaxPlayhouse, ring the box office on 01422 365998 or email: [email protected]