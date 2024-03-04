Halifax Thespians present dark thriller Twist at the Playhouse

The thriller will will be presented by the Halifax Thespians.

David, played by Michael Crowley, is a mild-mannered accountant, who sees a sensational way of making a fortune by writing a kiss and tell biography about his venomous wife, Sarah, the nation’s favourite actress from the hit soap Doctors and Nurses.

He then realises that his book will do even better if Sarah, played by Jeanette Kendall, is murdered first. Unfortunately for him, a few obstacles get in his way.

“We have a bickering married couple at the centre of this play,” sajd Nick Turner, the director.

“The wife is a soap actress, flamboyant and larger than life, the husband, is envious of her. It’s a case of who will murder who first. But nothing is as it seems, there are red herrings, tense moments and comedy too.

“The set will be dark with primary colours and lighting to bring out the atmosphere. It should look very dramatic.

“Our cast is fabulous too, with great energy and dynamism. I’m really looking forward to it,” added Nick.

Twist also featyres are Marian Feather as Mrs Beck; Tom McFadden as Roberts Woods; Bill Clelland as Inspector Roots and Laura Duncan as Hannah, the jewel thief.

The show runs from the Halifax Playhouse from Tuesday March 12 to Saturday, March 16, daily at 7:30pm plus a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Warp and Weft is a show of two one-act plays connected by theme and location: Waiting for Wesley and The House That Ethel Built.

It comes to the Playhouse from Thursday March 21 to Saturday March 23.

Waiting for Wesley is set in the Calder Valley in the summer of 1842 when a wave of strikes engulfs Lancashire and Yorkshire.

The House That Ethel Built concerns the life and work of Ethel Carnie Holdsworth (1886 – 1962).