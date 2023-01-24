Halifax Thespians present thriller Death Knell at the Playhouse

The cast of Death Knell are, from left, Sam Brunelle, Hannah Head, Alan Stockdill and Michael McSkeane

Set in an isolated former hunting lodge in the Scottish Highlands, James Cawood’s thriller follows Henry Roth, a famous playwright, and his wife Evelyn, as they await the arrival of his new ‘muse’ – a charming and charismatic young actor called Jack Willoughby who is determined to secure a role in the playwright’s latest production.

What starts out as a seemingly innocent audition soon leads to an evening full of twists, turns and eventually murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like all the best thrillers there’s lots of twists and turns to keep the audience guessing right to the end,” said director Nick Turner.

“There’s tension and suspense, as well as darkly comic moments too

“We have a very talented cast, with years of experience between them.

" Alan Stockdill plays the lead, Henry Roth and Jack Willoughby is played by Sam Brunelle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alan is himself a playwright and well known to Playhouse audiences as is Hannah Head, who plays his wife, Evelyn.

"Michael McSkeane plays DCI Lazan. We also have a striking set.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show runs at The Halifax Playhouse from Tuesday February 7 to Saturday February 11. Performances are daily at 7:30pm plus a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Making their first-ever appearance at The Halifax Playhouse on Saturday are ABBA Sensation – considered to be one of the best ever Abba Tribute Acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They play to packed theatres and festivals throughout Europe.

It promises to be a stunning stage show, which combines costume changes, lighting effects and a faithful reproduction of the Abba sound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A great evening’s entertainment is guaranteed for all age ranges. The band love audience participation, so you can sing along, clap or even get up and dance.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01422 365998 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad