Halifax Thespians reveal their new season

Audiences are in for a treat from Tuesday, March 14 to Saturday, March 18 when three episodes of the hilarious BBC sitcom Steptoe and Son are brought to the stage.

The adaptation features Men of Letters, The Desperate Hours and Séance in a Rag and Bone Yard and follows the inter-generational conflict between father and son.

The inspiration for the show comes for the sitcome which featured Harry H Corbett as ‘Arold and Wilfred Brambell as his 'dirty old man’.

In Home, I’m Darling, Laura Wade’s new dark comedy about sex, cake and the quest to be the perfect 1950s housewife we find out it is not easy being a domestic goddess.

The play will be performed in the Playhouse Bar Studio from Tuesday April 11 to Saturday, April 15.

A rollercoaster ride of illusion and mayhem, with a twisting plot to keep you guessing and on the edge of your seat, right up to the terrifying climax and beyond, awaits audiences in the thriller Mindgame.

The psychological thriller is set in a mental hospital. Mark Styler, a writer of "true crime" stories arrives at the Fairfields experimental hospital for the criminally insane, with the hope of interviewing serial killer Easterman for a new book.

He meets Dr. Farquhar, the hospital director, however things don't seem quite right. The doctor is reluctant to let Styler see Easterman, and encourages Styler to leave.

Styler, however refuses with the excuse of a long car journey. In the end, he stays and Farquhar offers him dinner. His assistant Nurse Pailsey seems frightened of something, and is anxious.

She tries to give a note to Styler, but Farquhar burns it in the bin … and then outcomes a strait jacket.

Horowitz is the author of the Alex Rider, Sherlock Holmes and James Bond books and the TV World War Two crime series Foyle’s War.

Written by the hugely successful author and playwright Anthony Horowitz, Mindgame, is presented by the Halifax Thespians from Tuesday May 16 to Saturday May 20.

Terry Pratchett’s fabulous character Mort will be brought to the stage from Tuesday June 6 to Saturday June 10.

Discworld’s Grim Reaper must collect a minimum number of souls to keep the momentum of dying, alive.

However, Death also yearns to experience what humanity has to offer…to do that, he’ll need to hire some help. So, he makes Mort an offer he can’t refuse.

To complete this season of Halifax Thespian productions is the celebrated French Farce, An Absolute Turkey in which a man lusts after his friend’s wife, triggering a revenge plot and a dizzying spell of complications.

It will be at the Halifax Playhouse from Tuesday September 5 to Saturday September 9.