Halifax’s theatre company Northern Broadsides awarded funds from third round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund

Northern Broadsides. Picture by Sam Taylor

Northern Broadsides is a unique theatre company with a true northern voice. Their work is characterised by theatrical inventiveness and robust performances from a large ensemble cast of multi-talented and charismatic Northern actors who all perform in their natural voices. For the past 29 years, they have delighted audiences in the UK and internationally with bold, radical and accessible productions of classic and new plays. This grant will allow the company to pilot a new approach to developing their work.

Notably, the company will now be able to develop their Spring 2022 tour of Shakespeare’s As You Like It, and embark on an R&D process which will enable them to explore the play’s gender dynamics in a 21st century context and assess how they can make the tour accessible and innovative for a wide national audience. This will involve an exploratory process of co-creation and piloting new ways of digital streaming.

The third round of funding will support organisations from all corners of the sector as they deal with ongoing reopening challenges, ensuring they can thrive in better times ahead.

Laurie Sansom, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Northern Broadsides said: “Without this support from the cultural recovery fund, touring companies such as Northern Broadsides would struggle to survive. Although there are many challenges ahead, this injection of funds will allow us to take our work on the road once more and share with audiences up and down the country this joyful play about the restorative power of love. We are very grateful to DCMS and ACE for helping us pull through so we can continue to employ freelance artists and visit our partner theatres.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: "Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

Over £1.2 billion has already been awarded from the unprecedented Culture Recovery Fund, supporting around 5000 individual organisations and sites across the country ranging from local museums to West End theatres, grassroots music venues to festivals, and organisations in the cultural and heritage supply-chains.