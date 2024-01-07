Halifax's Victoria Theatre warns box office will shut to visitors while transformation work creating new cafe bar takes place
The venue has emailed customers to say its box office will only be available on the phone or by email from tomorrow (Monday, January 8).
This is while work is carried out at the theatre which include turning the current box office, along with part of the foyer area, into a new café bar.
A new box office is planned on Commercial Street.
People will still be able to book tickets by phone or email during the usual booking office hours – from 1pm to 4pm on Mondays and Wednesdays, and between 10am and 2pm on Fridays.
There will only be a box office service on a Saturday or Sunday if there is a performance happening at the theatre.
For evening performances, there will be a limited in-person service in the foyer from 5pm until fifteen minutes after curtain up.
The theatre team say they will also reply to all phone and email messages.
The email to customers says: “The building works will impact the space in the foyer so it is important that we minimise queues in this area and keep customers moving through the foyer as easily as possible.
"To achieve this, and make your visit to the theatre easier, for all shows that are taking place between now and July 24, we will be changing printed tickets for collection from the box office into e-tickets.”
The email adds: “We are really excited about the improvements that are being made to the theatre, as they will improve accessibility for wheelchair users and customers with limited mobility, increase our capacity in the bars and reduce queue times, as well as provide an opportunity to introduce a food offer.
"We are remaining open with a programme of events while the building works are taking place and greatly appreciate your custom and understanding during this time of limited disruption.
"We hope you enjoy your visit to the Victoria Theatre and look forward to welcoming you back to our improved theatre and new box office on Commercial Street when the work is completed in Summer 2024.”