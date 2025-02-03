Hamilton at Bradford Alhambra review: Smash hit musical that has wowed audiences around the globe gets standing ovation as it starts seven-week run in West Yorkshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Having watched the multi-award-winning musical several times at home thanks to Disney+ and regularly having the soundtrack on in the car, I was prepared for the possibility of being underwhelmed by the live performance.
Clearly, I’m one of the millions of fans around the globe of the groundbreaking, witty musical – but I knew the cast for the UK tour had colossal shoes to fill compared to the original Broadway actors. After all, that line-up includes the show’s creator himself, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
But I was wrong. So very wrong. In fact, the first thought when the curtain came down was that I would love to see the live show again, multiple times.
In a prestigious coup for Bradford, currently celebrating its year as UK City of Culture, the Alhambra Theatre is hosting Hamilton’s only Yorkshire dates of a 2025 UK tour for a seven-week run.
Now, a musical telling the story of Alexander Hamilton – America’s forgotten Founding Father – might not sound like the most thrilling of nights out.
But throw in pistol duelling, treachery, a love triangle involving two sisters, tragedy, passion and humour – all set to a catchy score blending hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway – and you have yourself a cultural phenomenon.
The UK tour cast are incredible and more than meet the sky-high bar set by the original line-up.
Their talent is breathtaking, with Marley Fenton as Hamilton and Billy Nevers as his rival Aaron Burr of particular note, keeping the audience enraptured throughout.
Roshani Abbey, Chasity Crisp and Naomi Katiyo went down a storm as the Schuyler sisters, while KM Drew Boateng is a charismatic Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Ashley J Daniels an impressive Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, and Shak Mancel James a wonderful John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.
Special mention must be made of Louis Maskell, who takes the role of King George and truly makes it his own, creating an equally hilarious and intense monarch.
It is truly the best musical I have ever seen.
Hamilton is at the Alhambra until March 15. For tickets, visit https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/hamilton