Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival is set to return this month and is celebrating its 10th anniversary

The festival will return on April 27 to 30 and will be taking place at various venues in the Upper Calder Valley, including five live evening shows at the Todmorden Hippodrome theatre.

Lady Wildflower, who produces the Festival said: “I am so excited to bring back the Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival in 2023 to celebrate our 10th anniversary.

"We are the longest running Burlesque festival in the UK and I’m so proud that we’re still going and are bigger and better than ever after a decade.

Lady Wildflower. Picture by V's Anchor Studio

"It’s great that the Festival can contribute so much to the local community again.

"Described as ‘the Jewel of the Burlesque Calendar’ by 21st Century Burlesque, and with performers and artists coming from all over the world, this year’s HBBF is a festival not to be missed.”

HBBF opens on Thursday, April 27 with the Legend in the Making newcomers competition – the most prestigious Burlesque competition in the country. Ten upcoming artists from all over the UK will compete for the title in front of a panel of industry professionals and an audience vote.

On Friday, April 28, there are two shows running back to back. First up is the Laugh Your Knickers Off comedy cabaret – a show which celebrates the funniest side of Burlesque & Alternative Cabaret. Next up on the Friday evening is The Late Night Quickie - a foray into the edgier side of cabaret.

Beginners' Burlesque workshop by Tony Heath

On Saturday, April 29, the Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival Gala takes place as the highlight of the weekend. Starring the crème de la crème of burlesque, cabaret, comedy and circus entertainment, the Gala will be headlined by international Burlesque royalty, Medianoche, who will be flying to the UK from the USA to perform exclusively at HBBF.

The Festival goes out with a bang on Sunday, April 30 with Live and Stripping. The worlds of burlesque and live music collide in this show. There will be hula hooping from Manchester’s Natasha Moonshine and Italian Burlesque dancer, Freaky Candy, will be flying in for this very unique show.

During the day on the Saturday and Sunday, HBBF promises to keep attendees busy with a programme of workshops and master-classes from travelling artists taking place at the Todfellows Space on Oxford Street, Todmorden.

There will also be a “Pop-up Vintage Hair and Beauty Parlour” taking place on the Saturday afternoon ready for attendees to get glammed up for the Saturday night Gala.

Fou Fou Kaboom. Picture: Corinne Cumming

The Burlesque Bazaar, a full day market event with a variety of stalls and tea and cake, will take place at The Old Cooperative Building on Rochdale Road, Todmorden. The Bazaar, which runs from 11.30am to 5pm, is free entry.

Possibly one of the most anticipated events of the weekend is Dolly Trolley’s Drag Bingo which returns after sold-out success in 2019 and 2022.

This glitzy and glamorous game show for all to partake in, with camp anthems, prizes, lip-sync battles, bum shake-offs, conga lines, spot prizes and drag performances from Dolly Trolley throughout will be taking place at Nan Moors, Todmorden on Sunday, April 30 at 2.30pm.

For more information visit www.hebdenbridgeburlesquefestival.co.uk

