Hebden Bridge cinema opens community consultation for Lights, Camera, Screen 2 project
and live on Freeview channel 276
The town centre cinema’s project aims to underscore its commitment to preserving its storied heritage and reinforcing its role as a cultural cornerstone within the community and beyond.
Picture House Manager, Pete Berrisford, said adding a second screen to the balcony would create financial security to safeguard the not-for-profit cinema for future generations.
“Our commitment to being an integral part of the community remains resolute, but we recognise that for the cinema to be financially sustainable, we must address the challenges single screen cinemas face.”
Pete continued: "The potential inclusion of an extra screen allows us to maintain our diverse programming that aligns with our audience and principles, while also providing our customers the chance to enjoy blockbuster films on their release dates.”
Acknowledging the substantial investment required, Hebden Royd Town Council, owners of HBPH, is steadfast in its commitment to an open and transparent consultation involving key stakeholders and the wider community.
Coun Keith Butterick, Chair of the Picture House Committee said: “We invite the community to give your thoughts on the proposed plans and be first in line for the Lights, Camera, Screen 2 Project.
"The plans can be found via the website and in the cinema foyer, and there will be more opportunities to contribute your feedback in person and online.”
The first part of the community consultation is to initiate a period of ‘Test’ programming to determine the appetite for screening ‘on date’ releases, and understanding whether the project is viable.
This temporary programme will feature major releases such as the highly anticipated Poor Things, Migration and Dune 2.
Project Manager, Emma Green said: "Whether you're a longstanding member of the Hebden Bridge community or a newcomer to our cinema, we extend an invitation to explore the fresh film offerings on hbph.co.uk and share your thoughts regarding the Screen 2 project, which will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Hebden Bridge Picture House."
For more information on Hebden Bridge Picture House and the Lights, Camera, Screen 2 project visit hebdenbridgepicturehouse.co.uk