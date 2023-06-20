Hebden Bridge Light Opera Society almost ready to present summer show
Rehearsals are well underway for Hebden Bridge Light Opera Society’s summer show.
Published 20th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild production of The Mikado will be performed at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre from July 5 to July 8.
Sue Morris leads the cast as the guild’s chairman Mrs Reece and her alter ego The Lord High Everything Else.
Tickets are available now by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/Hebden-Bridge-Light-Opera-Society or the Little Theatre’s website. You can also buy them by calling the society’s president Susan Lee on 07741 460868.