Hebden Bridge Light Opera Society almost ready to present summer show

Rehearsals are well underway for Hebden Bridge Light Opera Society’s summer show.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild production of The Mikado will be performed at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre from July 5 to July 8.

Sue Morris leads the cast as the guild’s chairman Mrs Reece and her alter ego The Lord High Everything Else.

Tickets are available now by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/Hebden-Bridge-Light-Opera-Society or the Little Theatre’s website. You can also buy them by calling the society’s president Susan Lee on 07741 460868.

