Halifax is set for a lot of laughter in 2024 thanks to a bill packed with top comedians at The Victoria Theatre.

Some of the biggest names in stand-up have included the town in their tours next year.

They include John Bishop, who will be coming to the town centre theatre on May 17.

The comedy superstar’s Back At It show will see the TV presenter, podcaster and actor getting back to the thing he loves most - standing on stage and making people laugh.

Announcing the new tour, John said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show.

"I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again! I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”

And on Thursday, November 28 Phoenix Nights and Take Me Out star Paddy McGuinness will be taking to the stage.

His Nearly There stand-up tour is his first since 2016.

“It’ll have been eight years since my last tour and there’s lots of things to laugh about,” he said.

"I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news.”

Here are 15 of the comics who will be performing and when their shows will take place.

For tickets, visit the theatre’s website or call the box office on 01422 351158.

