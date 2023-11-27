A very popular comedian is coming to perform in Halifax.

John Bishop will take to the stage at the Victoria Theatre on Friday, May 17, 2024.

After spending two years TV presenting, stage acting and podcast hosting, the comedian has a new stand-up show – Back at It – that he is taking on tour.

“I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show," he said.

"I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again!

"I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, December 1.

There will be a pre-sale to Victoria Theatre Members from 10am on Thursday, November 30.

For more details and tickets for this and other shows at the theatre, visit https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/