John Bishop: One of UK's favourite comedians is coming to perform at Halifax's Victoria Theatre

A very popular comedian is coming to perform in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT
John Bishop will take to the stage at the Victoria Theatre on Friday, May 17, 2024.

After spending two years TV presenting, stage acting and podcast hosting, the comedian has a new stand-up show – Back at It – that he is taking on tour.

“I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show," he said.

The star is coming to the Victoria Theatre in HalifaxThe star is coming to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax
"I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again!

"I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, December 1.

There will be a pre-sale to Victoria Theatre Members from 10am on Thursday, November 30.

For more details and tickets for this and other shows at the theatre, visit https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/

You can also call the box office on 01422 351158.

