John Godber's classic Bouncers tours to theatres in Halifax and Wakefield

Lucky Eric, Judd, Les and Ralph are the original men in black as they tell the tale of one night in a Yorkshire disco in the ’80s in this outrageous parody of Saturday Night Fever.

All the gang are out on the town, the boys, the girls, the cheesy DJ, the late-night kebab man, and the taxi home, all under the watchful eyes of the Bouncers.

Playwright John said: “We are delighted to be taking Bouncers back to the heyday of disco and the 1980s.

"Looking back there was so much wrong with the decade but also so much to celebrate. This new production dances a balance between what was great and what is cringe-worthy now.”

All human life is here; the hairdressers, the lads on the pull, the girls on a good night out, the Kebab van man, and the DJ Michael Dee, everyone desperate to make it a night to remember.

Hilarious, vulgar, frenetic and highly physical, the play has become an international sensation, gathering awards from around the world.

Often imitated but never beaten, the original Bouncers is eye wateringly funny, celebratory and as relevant today as it ever was. With a pumping 80's soundtrack, this new production takes us back to the glorious highs when disco was king, and everyone lived for the weekend.

The show features Yorkshire actors George Reid and Frazer Hammill, as well as Coronation Street’s Lamin Touray andnewcomer Tom Whittaker.

The production has been developed in association with CAST in Doncaster, as a part of its 10th birthday celebrations.

It arrives at Theatre Royal Wakefield on Tuesday January 31 and runs until Saturday February 4.

It is on daily at 7.30pm with a matines on Saturday at 3pm.

Tickets: 01924 211311 and https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/

Bouncers is at the Viaduct Theatre, Halifax, from Thursday February 25 to Saturday February 27.

It is on daily at 7.30pm with a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

