Katie Price coming to Halifax to star in new theatre show

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST
Katie Price is coming to Halifax.

The model and influencer is part of the cast of a show being performed at The Victoria Theatre.

‘Living the Life of Riley’ is a nationally-acclaimed play about a family trying to cope with everyday life including a diagnosis of autism for their youngest son.

It is described on the theatre’s website as “heart-warming, heartbreaking and hilarious”.

Katie Price

Katie Price will play the character Pauline Hamilton.

The performance takes place on Friday, February 13 at 7.30pm.

For tickets, visit https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/living-life-riley

This will not be Katie’s first visit to Halifax.

In 2022, she and her son Harvey made a special appearance at The Acapulco nightclub.

