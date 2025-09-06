Katie Price coming to Halifax to star in new theatre show
The model and influencer is part of the cast of a show being performed at The Victoria Theatre.
‘Living the Life of Riley’ is a nationally-acclaimed play about a family trying to cope with everyday life including a diagnosis of autism for their youngest son.
It is described on the theatre’s website as “heart-warming, heartbreaking and hilarious”.
Katie Price will play the character Pauline Hamilton.
The performance takes place on Friday, February 13 at 7.30pm.
For tickets, visit https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/living-life-riley
This will not be Katie’s first visit to Halifax.
In 2022, she and her son Harvey made a special appearance at The Acapulco nightclub.