Katie Price coming to Halifax to star in new theatre show

Katie Price is coming to Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The model and influencer is part of the cast of a show being performed at The Victoria Theatre.

‘Living the Life of Riley’ is a nationally-acclaimed play about a family trying to cope with everyday life including a diagnosis of autism for their youngest son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is described on the theatre’s website as “heart-warming, heartbreaking and hilarious”.

Katie Price

Katie Price will play the character Pauline Hamilton.

The performance takes place on Friday, February 13 at 7.30pm.

For tickets, visit https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/living-life-riley

This will not be Katie’s first visit to Halifax.

In 2022, she and her son Harvey made a special appearance at The Acapulco nightclub.