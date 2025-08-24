Multi-award-winning production of Blood Brothers heads to Yorkshire - tickets on sale

Blood Brothers is one of the most successful musicals of all time

Tickets are on sale for the award-winning production of Blood Brothers which arrives at the Bradford Alhambra next year.

Written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell, few musicals have been received with such acclaim as the multi-award-winning Blood Brothers.

Bill Kenwright Ltd’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981, before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983.

The musical has since triumphed across the globe, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan, and scooping up four awards for Best Musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway.

The score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the hit Tell Me It's Not True.

Blood Brothers tells the tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.

It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant again – this time with twins.

In a moment of desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show's shattering climax.

It is at the Bradford Alhambra from Tuesday April 28 until Saturday May 2.

Tickets: on 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk

Age Guidance: 12+