Musical theatre meets circus spectacular in Cirque on way to Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Stars of the West End combine with incredible circus performers as the biggest hits from your favourite theatre shows are brought to the stage in a unique, spellbinding style

Stars of the West End combine with incredible circus performers as the biggest hits from your favourite theatre shows are brought to the stage in a unique, spellbinding style.

The show that is fun for all the family explodes into colour as everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits combine with breathtaking, amazing aerialists, incredible contortionists and thrilling feats of agility and flair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Cirque you will escape for a show like no other, where you will be taken into a world where the very best of musical theatre showstoppers meet jaw-dropping circus spectacular.

An all-star cast performing the big, big numbers from your favourite shows are joined by mesmerising circus stars – making for an enchanting production that is charming and astonishing in equal measure.

The award-winning production is the latest theatrical treat to come from market-leading concert show specialists Entertainers.

Company director James Taylor says that Cirque – The Greatest Show is the new phenomenon everyone is talking about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a smash-hit circus musical that is guaranteed fun for all the family, it takes you on a truly wondrous journey as a monochrome life, bursts joyously into kaleidoscopic colour,” he said.

"From The Greatest Showman to Moulin Rouge, Hairspray to Rocketman the Musical, there’s something for everyone.”

James describes Cirque – The Greatest Show as “a cracking new spectacular suitable for all ages. It’s aimed equally at families and fans of musical theatre. . . in fact anyone who wants a great night out.

"The evening’s theme is that by taking a chance to step into the light you can achieve your heart’s desire. In the world of Cirque you can be whoever you want to be – and live life to the fullest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roll up, roll up and enter the extraordinary world of Cirque, an unforgettable show - truly like no other.

It is on at the Victoria Theatre on Saturday September 9 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The next show at the venue is Jack Whitehall: Settle Down on Friday August 18.

International comedy superstar Jack Whitehall is back with his highly anticipated new live show. Following three complete sell-out arena tours Jack is eager to get back on the road doing what he does best.Jack said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting.”

Ocean Colour Scene play the Victoria Theatre on Thursday August 24. They lit up the Britpop party with1996’s Moseley Shoals, 1997’s Marchin’ Already and 1999’s One From The Modern