New programme revealed for Halifax's Victoria Theatre - including star guests and panto details

The new season brochure is hot off the press from the Victoria Theatre Halifax and once again features a jam-packed season of events

Fans of live music are spoilt for choice. Two of the most successful names of the Nineties will be live on stage – Ocean Colour Scene on Thursday August 24 and Gabrielle who is celebrating 30 Years of Dreaming with a sold-out show on Saturday October 14.

The music of the Sixties will be performed by Maximum Rhythm ‘n’ Blues featuring The Manfreds on Friday October 20 followed by The Sensational 60s Experience on Friday November 10.

Showman Ben Portsmouth performs his This Is Elvis on Friday October 6 and Go Your Own Way takes you on a journey through the songbook of Fleetwood Mac on Thursday October 19.

Critically-acclaimed Belinda Davids returns to Halifax following her Britain’s Got Talent Finals appearance on Saturday October21 with The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston.

The Halifax Choral Society, which has been performing at the Victoria Theatre since the venue first opened, returns with two concerts. On Sunday November 5, Mendelssohn’s thrilling choral masterpiece Elijah will be performed alongside the Leeds Philharmonic Chorus and the Skipton Building Society Camerata.

On Saturday December 2 is the return of the Carols and Brass Concert accompanied by the Black Dyke Band and students from Bradshaw Primary School Choir.

There really is something for everyone this season.

Grayson Perry presents A Show All About You on Saturday September 30 and Miriam Margolyes takes an unforgettable adventure through her life and strong opinions on Thursday October 12.

Sport fans can join cricketing legend Henry Blofeld on Thursday September 14 when he reflects on his extraordinary life, and one of the head coaches from the 2023 Rugby World Cup Warren Gatland shares stories from his career on Wednesday November 8.

Sally Morgan aka Psychic Sally the nation’s favourite psychic is also back on Thursday November 9.

Comedy fans have a choice of shows including Dave Gorman on Friday November 17 and The Importance of Being… Earnest a spectacular and hilarious new take on Oscar Wilde’s classic on Saturday November 18.

A new musical comedy is created live in front of your eyes in the multi-award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical on Thursday November 16.

The season closes with the Victoria Theatre’s magical family pantomime Cinderella.

The venue welcomes back Halifax’s favourite dame Adam Stafford, who will be returning as Nurse Brenda Brighouse.

Making their Halifax debut illusionists Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb, aka The Conjurors as King Julian and Queen Juniper; Cinderella’s Fairy Godparents and the hilarious Nathan Morris as Buttons.

Cinderella runs from Saturday December 16 until Saturday January 6 and features five school-exclusive performances and BSL signed performances.