Northern Ballet’s Merlin returns to Leeds Grand Theatre as part of a new national tour
Breathing new life into the origin story of this legendary character, the production explores how the young and inexperienced sorcerer mastered his magic to unite a warring kingdom.
The production also re-imagines the source stories of well-known female characters from Arthurian legend including the powerful enchantress, Morgan le Fae and the mystical Lady of the Lake.
A heroic tale of good versus evil, the showstopping ballet combines Northern Ballet’s world class narrative storytelling with spectacular sets, special effects and skilled puppetry to create a mesmerising visual treat for all the family. Merlin is both the perfect introduction to narrative dance and a breathtaking experience for ballet-enthusiasts.
The production, which received critical-acclaim following its world premiere in four years ago, is the first full-length ballet choreographed by Olivier award-winning Drew McOnie.
Its story is a personal one, inspired by McOnie’s own exploration of the notion of a ‘found family’ in his journey to becoming a parent.
Most importantly, it’s a story about how one's otherness may in fact, turn out to be their own, personal magic.
This otherworldly spectacular is taken to new heights with illusions by Chris Fisher, International Illusions and Magic Associate for Harry Potterand The Cursed Child and Colin Richmond's ingenious set and vivid costume designs.
Its opening run is at Leeds Grand Theatre from September 13 to September 20.
Tickets for Merlin are available now at www.northernballet.com/merlin