Oliver is playing dream role as ‘orrible Higgins

Oliver Longstaff plays Professor Henry Higgins in All Souls' Amateur Operatic Society's production of My Fair Lady at the Playhouse

The curtain has gone up on Halifax All Souls’ Amateur Operatic Society’s production of Lerner and Loewe’s musical My Fair Lady at Halifax Playhouse.

Oliver Longstaff has stepped into the role of Professor Henry Higgins who wagers he can turn Cockney flower-seller Elizia Doolittle into a lady.

He talks to us about his musical theatre career.

Please tell me about yourself

Professor Higgins’ idea that you’re defined by your speech is very real to me. At my school in Blackburn, other pupils thought I sounded posh; at Durham University, other students thought I sounded common. I’ve worked in the law for 35 years, based in Yorkshire since 1999.

I have a lifetime’s involvement in music and musical theatre as a pianist, violinist, singer and conductor. I have three grown-up children and two acquired granddaughters following my second marriage last year.

What inspired you to get involved in musical theatre

I played Joseph and got to wear the Technicolor Dreamcoat 40 years ago. The emotional response of audiences to the energy of the show was addictive.

I’ve been involved in music all my life but musical theatre has given me at least as many incredible highs as anything else I’ve done.

What other roles have you played and which have you most enjoyed

I’ve been the Lion in Wizard of Oz, Bill Sykes and Mr Bumble in Oliver!, Toad in The Wind in the Willows, Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, Fred/Petruchio in Kiss Me, Kate and Jesus in Godspell.

I’ve played 16 roles in various Gilbert & Sullivan operas. My favourite role so far is Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof. It’s a privilege to play such a multi-faceted character in a show with such depth of feeling. Outside of musical theatre, playing Basil Fawlty is one of the most cathartic things I’ve done.

What is your dream role

Professor Higgins – he’s a flawed and unattractive character but his eventual acceptance of the effect Eliza has had on him has redemption in it. Hopefully, his acknowledgement of his vulnerability will leave the audience better disposed towards him at the end of the show than they may have been at the start.

How have you prepared for your role in My Fair Lady

Ask Carrie, my wife. She knows the show better than I do and I’m so grateful to her.

What song are you most looking forward to performing

“I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face – an insight to Higgins’ realisation that Eliza has changed him.

How do you prepare for opening night

Practice the lines over and over again. You can never be too prepared and the more prepared you are in your own role, the more you can contribute to the whole performance.

My Fair Lady is on at the Halifax Playhouse, King Cross Street, from now to Friday April 4, daily at 7.15pm and a matinee on Saturday April 5 at 2.15pm.

Tickets from the Playhouse on 01422 365998 or visit www.halifaxplayhouse. org.uk