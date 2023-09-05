Packed programme ahead for Halifax Playhouse

The Playhouse, Halifax, has a full season for autumn and winter

There will be French farce, historic tours, comedy thrillers, a children’s classic for Christmas and a horror to delight audience, and possibly send a shiver down the spine too.

The autumn season starts with An Absolute Turkey, a hilarious bedroom farce performed by the Halifax Thespians.

A man lusts after his friend’s wife, triggering a revenge plot and dizzying spell of complications in this celebrated French farce by Georges Feydeau. An Absolute Turkey runs from now until Saturday September 9.

Explore backstage at the Halifax Playhouse as part of the national Heritage Open Days event.

The Playhouse is a grade II listed building which began life as a Methodist Chapel.

In 1945 it was converted into a 260-seater theatre, becoming home to the Halifax Thespians. Free guided tours will take visitors behind the scenes to parts of the building audiences normally never see.

The event is on Sunday September 10 between 2pm and 4pm.

Be prepared for spine-tingling tales in a horror double bill in the Playhouse Studio Bar.

There will be plenty of twists, turns and secrets revealed in SCP: The Showcase and Cool Air.

These shorts will be performed by Playhouse Stage Works on Tuesday October 24 and Wednesday October 25.

Also, in the Playhouse Studio Bar there will be a script-in-hand performance of 84 Charing Cross Road. The tender and heart-warming tale of transatlantic friendship will take place on Friday December 1.

Families will enjoy the Christmas production of Fantastic Mr Fox presented by Halifax Thespians from Tuesday December 12 to Saturday December 16.

Can the smart, clever and rather fantastic Mr Fox hatch a plan to save his family and friends from the greedy, smelly and horrid farmers? Join the company for the fabulous family treat to find out.

Twist, a comedy thriller will keep audiences guessing right to the end from Tuesday March 12 to Saturday March 16.

David is a mild-mannered accountant, who sees a sensational way of making a fortune by writing a kiss and tell biography about his venomous wife, Sarah, the nation’s favourite actress from the hit soap Doctors and Nurses.

He then realises that his book will do even better if she’s murdered first. Unfortunately, a few obstacles get in his way.

Halifax Light Opera presents the musical Singing in the Rain from Wednesday November 22 to Saturday November 25.

In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item, but behind the scenes things aren’t always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina’s squeaky voice might be the end of her career in “talking pictures” without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.