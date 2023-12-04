Paddy McGuinness: TV comedian and presenter announces he is bringing new stand-up show to Halifax's Victoria Theatre
Paddy McGuinness is bringing his new stand-up show ‘Nearly There’ to The Victoria Theatre on November 29, 2024.
The show is part of his first UK tour since 2016.
The comedian has starred in Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy and The Keith and Paddy Picture Show as well as presented shows including Take Me Out and BBC's Top Gear.
Paddy said: “It’s been eight years since my last tour and there’s lots of things to laugh about!
"I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news!!
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, December 8.
There will be a pre-sale to Victoria Theatre Members from 10am on Thursday, December 7.
To book tickets, visit the theatre’s website at https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/ or call the box office on 01422 351158.