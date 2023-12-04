A hugely-popular comedian has announced he is coming to Halifax.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paddy McGuinness is bringing his new stand-up show ‘Nearly There’ to The Victoria Theatre on November 29, 2024.

The show is part of his first UK tour since 2016.

The comedian has starred in Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy and The Keith and Paddy Picture Show as well as presented shows including Take Me Out and BBC's Top Gear.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Theatre in Halifax

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddy said: “It’s been eight years since my last tour and there’s lots of things to laugh about!

"I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news!!

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, December 8.

There will be a pre-sale to Victoria Theatre Members from 10am on Thursday, December 7.