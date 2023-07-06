The actress, who played Kylie Platt in the ITV soap or six years, runs Lane Shaw Academy with her husband and fellow actor Tom Shaw at Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

They offer a range of workshops for youngsters aged between five and 17, working on movement, voice and text work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We love bringing young performers together and passing on our experience in the industry,” said Paula.

Paula has been starring in Quality Street

"We have had many performers through our doors who have gone on to work professionally.

“We have an excellent reputation in our local community and people are always recommending us to their friends.”

Paula has been on the road for the past five months starring in the Northern Broadsides and New Vic Theatre’s production of JM Barrie’s acclaimed regency comedy Quality Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Thursday) is the show’s penultimate day and the final leg has seen the company at The Victoria Theatre in Halifax, performing in the town where the sweets who share the show’s name have been made since 1936.

Paula Lane

Paula, who lives in Calderdale, said: “We've been on the road now for five months and to bring it home feels very special.

"Our factory workers are based on the ladies who worked at Mackintosh's and to hear their words aloud on stage in Halifax is wonderful.

"During my career I've spent months working away so to be home is a real treat!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I play Phoebe Throssel who finds herself having to fight for survival by opening a school for unruly children.

"Without giving too much away, I love transforming into Livvy and playing a whole new character. I hardly leave the stage so it's been a great challenge.

"I'm really proud of our company - touring life isn't easy and being away from family can be difficult.

"I'm so happy we can finish on a high and look back on all the wonderful venues we have visited and the fab audiences we've had.

"I'm really excited to see what's next for me too!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad