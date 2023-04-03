Regency comedy Quality Street comes home to Halifax's Victor Theatre

Calderdale's Paula Lane leads the cast of Quality Street back to Halifax and Leeds

The cast has been announced for the delicious Regency farce Quality Street, a collaboration between Halifax-based Northern Broadsides and the New Vic.

It is touring the UK – including dates in Leeds and Halifax.

From thewriter of Peter Pan, the original run in 2020 was cut short by the pandemic and has now been revived.

The popularity of JM Barrie’s romantic comedy was such a sensation in its day that it gave its name to the UK’s most loved chocolates: Quality Street™ made in Halifax.

The lead, Phoebe Throssel, this time will be played by Calderdale’s Paula Lane, who will be familiar to audiences for her six years in Coronation Street as Kylie Platt, as well as her work in Call The Midwife, Father Brown and Kinky Boots.

The sweet and sumptuous show was created with a team of retired workers from the Halifax factory where Quality Street™ chocolates have been made since 1936, wrapping the action in their witty and outrageous observations.

Two of the cast are returning from the orginal run: Alicia McKenzie as Mary Willoughby/Lotte and Louisa May Parker as Susan Throssel.

They are joined by Paula Lane as heroine Phoebe Throssel, Jelani D’Aguilar as Fanny Willoughby/Isabella/Sandra, Alice Imelda as Charlotte Parratt/Jo, Aron Julius will be Captain Valentine Brown and Alex Moran is as Ensign Blades/ Arthur/Brenda.

Jamie Smelt is Recruiting Sergeant /Georgy/Lieutenant Spicer and Gilly Tompkins completes the cast as Patty / Barbara.

Laurie Sansom, director of Quality Street and artistic director/chief executive of Northern Broadsides said: “It was heart-breaking to have to abandon this production when it was being enjoyed by so many.

"We are thrilled to be working with our wonderful partners at New Vic Theatre to bring it back to stages up and down the country with a fantastically playful company.

"They capture the wit and wisdom of JM Barrie’s delightfully comic creation, as well as the Halifax women who helped us make the original show. We can’t wait to get it back on the road.”

Theresa Heskins, artistic director of New Vic Theatre, said: “It is a real treat to be working with Northern Broadsides on Quality Street.

"We were eagerly anticipating the show in 2020 when it was cut short due to Covid, so we couldn’t be happier that we’re now collaborating in our workshops and rehearsal rooms once again on this delightful romantic comedy.

"We can’t wait to finally be able to share it with our audiences.”

Phoebe Throssel runs a school for unruly children on Quality Street. Ten years after a tearful goodbye, her old flame returns from fighting Napoleon.

But the look of disappointment on Captain Valentine’s face when he greets an older, less glamorous Phoebe spurs the determined heroine to action, becoming the wild and sparkling Miss Livvy, a younger alter ego who soon beguiles the clueless Captain.

As their romance is rekindled, and Miss Livvy melts the Captain’s heart, Phoebe must juggle both personas while trying to avoid scandalising the town with her deception.

Quality Street is at Leeds Playhouse from Wednesday May 10 until Saturday May 13.