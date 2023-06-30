The Buddy Holly Story at Bradford Alhambra Theatre

We began in Lubbock with the various knockbacks that every aspiring star seems to encounter on the path to fame and fortune, the show charting lows and highs and rise to fame of The Crickets and their front man.

This sensational show pulled out all the stops to provide a treat, both easy on the ears and with near perfect visuals, that tell the story of a rock 'n' roll pioneer who helped shape the sound of modern music for generations.

I wasn’t sure if this was a group of superb musicians, pretending to be actors, or amazing actors, pretending to be musicians. Thankfully for the crowd, the cast were flawless, resulting in a seamless journey through the unlikely star's life and music.

The Buddy Holly Story is a true celebration of a rock 'n' roll hero and his remarkable legacy in a hugely entertaining crowd-pleaser of a show.

A real treat was the sublime AJ Jenks playing Buddy Holly, other great performances too from Joe Butcher as Joe B Mauldin, whose dancing on the double bass was a joy, and Josh Haberfield as Jerry Allison.