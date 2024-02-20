Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rob Beckett will perform Giraffe at the Victoria Theatre on Sunday, November 23.

The star who has been on the comedy circuit for 15 years co-presents podcast Parenting Hell with Josh Widdecombe, Sky’s Rob And Romesh Vs and has his own Radio 2 show.

He has also hosted Children in Need and Comic Relief and had multiple appearances on BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You?, The Graham Norton Show, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, QI, Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats and Cats Does Countdown and The Jonathan Ross Show.

The Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Pre-sale tickets for Victoria Theatre members go on sale at 11am tomorrow – Wednesday, February 21.

Tickets go on general sale from 11am on Friday, February 23.