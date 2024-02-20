Rob Beckett: Top comic, BBC Radio 2 host and podcaster is coming to Halifax's Victoria Theatre
Rob Beckett will perform Giraffe at the Victoria Theatre on Sunday, November 23.
The star who has been on the comedy circuit for 15 years co-presents podcast Parenting Hell with Josh Widdecombe, Sky’s Rob And Romesh Vs and has his own Radio 2 show.
He has also hosted Children in Need and Comic Relief and had multiple appearances on BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You?, The Graham Norton Show, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, QI, Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats and Cats Does Countdown and The Jonathan Ross Show.
Pre-sale tickets for Victoria Theatre members go on sale at 11am tomorrow – Wednesday, February 21.
Tickets go on general sale from 11am on Friday, February 23.
Children under 14 will not be admitted to the show, even if accompanied by an adult.