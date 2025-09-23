Russell Howard tour dates: Top TV comic announces show in Halifax
After sold-out shows across the globe, Russell Howard is performing at the Victoria Theatre on Friday, November 6, 2026.
The comic – described by The Sunday Times as “one of the world’s top comedians” - has hosted his own television shows Russell Howard's Good News and The Russell Howard Hour and was a regular on BBC2’s Mock the Week.
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, September 26, with pre-sale tickets available to to Victoria Theatre members from 10am on Thursday, September 25.
To book, call the theatre’s box office on 01422 351158 or visit its website at https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/
If you have a story to share or an event you would like the Courier to cover you can contact our reporting team by sending an email with some details and a contact telephone number to [email protected].