Russell Howard tour dates: Top TV comic announces show in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 19:00 BST
A well-known TV comedian is bringing his new stand-up tour to Halifax.

After sold-out shows across the globe, Russell Howard is performing at the Victoria Theatre on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The comic – described by The Sunday Times as “one of the world’s top comedians” - has hosted his own television shows Russell Howard's Good News and The Russell Howard Hour and was a regular on BBC2’s Mock the Week.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, September 26, with pre-sale tickets available to to Victoria Theatre members from 10am on Thursday, September 25.

Halifax Victoria Theatreplaceholder image
Halifax Victoria Theatre

To book, call the theatre’s box office on 01422 351158 or visit its website at https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/

Related topics:HalifaxVictoria TheatreTicketsThe Sunday Times
