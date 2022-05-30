Sell out audience enjoyed 'Call Me Dusty' in Brighouse

A sell out audience was treated to a play about the life of Dusty Springfield by Derek Webb.

Jane Collins was outstanding as Dusty giving a performance that demanded singing, acting and quick costume changes.

The supporting cast of Marie Isbister, Graham Siddle, Richard Hunt and Matthew Jones ably coped with many roles.

Jane Collins as Dusty Springfield

Directed by Bryan and Carolyn Craven, the show is travelling around Yorkshire from Harrogate to Helmsley. Every venue has sold out and reviews have been outstanding.

Many Dusty Springfield enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting for the play to arrive which was originally scheduled to be part of the Brighouse Arts Festival two years ago before Covid intervened.

The Brighouse Arts Festival team were delighted to host this play even though it was much delayed. John Buxton commented “The Brighouse Arts Festival are always keen to support local talent and even though it was out of sync with the Festival dates we jumped at the chance to put on the show. The fact that the tickets sold out immediately proved our decision to host the show to be correct.”

The Festival team are busy planning the October programme. Keep an eye on the website www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk for the latest information.